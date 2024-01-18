TTD announces schedule for release darshan quota tickets for April 2024

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of quota for various services and darshan tickets for the month of April. This schedule has been released to facilitate the convenience of Srivari darshan for devotees. Here are the important dates and times for the release of different services:

Online Luckydip registration for Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, Ashtadalapapadamaradhana services for the month of April will take place from 18th January, 10 AM to 20th January, 10 AM. Luckydip winners must pay the fee and finalize their tickets before 12 noon on January 22nd.



Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Oonjal Seva, and Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets will be released on January 22nd, 10 AM followed by Virtual service tickets on January 22nd, 3 PM. The service tickets for the Annual Vasantotsavam of Srivari, which will be held from 21st to 23rd April, will be released on January 22nd, 10 AM. Angapradakshinam tokens will be released on January 23rd, 10 AM.

The Srivani Trust break darshan and room quota will be released on January 23rd, 11 AM. The quota of darshan tokens for senior citizens and disabled individuals will be released on January 23rd, 3 PM. A quota of Rs.300 special entry tickets will be released on January 24th, 10 AM followed by booking of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released on January 24th, 3 PM. Srivari Seva Quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released on January 27th at 11 AM, Navaneetha Seva Quota will be released at 12 noon on January 27th and parakamani Seva Quota will be released at 1 PM on January 27th.



Devotees are requested to take note of these dates and book their service tickets on the official website of TTD: https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.