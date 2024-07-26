Water supply resumes from Kandaleru project to Tirupati

Tirupati: Water supply from Kandaleru Dam to KP (Kandaleru - Poondi) canal for supplying drinking water to Tirupati city was resumed on Thursday.Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with Corporation senior officials released water from the dam after performing puja.

The KP canal from which water is drawn near Srikalahasti is the major source of drinking water supply to pilgrim city under Telugu Ganga water supply.

The Commissioner said with the approval of Municipal Council Rs 85 lakh was paid to irrigation department for water supply from Kandaleru Dam. She urged people of Tirupati city not to waste precious water and help the corporation in ensuring proper drinking water supply to all in the city.She also appealed to farmers in areas near KP canal not to steal water from KP canal, which is solely meant for drinking water supply to Tirupati town.

Corporation sources said that 142 cusecs of water were released from

Kandaleru Dam and only approximately 80-90 cusecs is remained in KP canal due to pilferage, seepage and evaporation of water. SE Mohan, DE Chandrasekhar, DE Mahesh were present.