Action plan in place to combat Covid third wave: Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: Government is preparing an action plan to combat the third wave of Covid in the State and making all arrangements for treatment of people inflicted by the deadly virus, said Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani adding that coronavirus infections cases are decreasing.

Kodali Nani inspected the arrangements for the installing the oxygen plant at the Area Hospital in Gudivada on Wednesday. The plant will supply oxygen to 300 beds and will be ready very soon. The machinery related to oxygen plant has arrived and technical team has got down to install the plant at the facility. Oxygen cylinders also can be filled from the plant and stored to meet the requirements of the patients. Keeping in view of the devastating second wave of Covid in April and May, the State government is giving top priority to setting up of the oxygen plants at the government hospitals and area hospitals. The government has sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for setting up oxygen plant in the Area Hospital, Gudivada, he added.

Briefing the media, Kodali Nani said Adama private limited sanctioned two oxygen plants to Andhra Pradesh. One plant is being installed in Gudivada and another at Nellore. The construction works of the new building of the hospital are underway at the cost of Rs10.30 crore in Gudiavada.

The Civil Supplies Minister said geriatric ward will be set up at the area hospital in Gudivada. Elderly people can be treated at the geriatric ward for which the State government has sanctioned Rs70 lakh. He said elderly people suffer from various ailments and they need special care and treatment. The elderly people of over 60 years of age can be admitted in to the geriatric ward which will have 10 beds. Referring to covid cases, Nani said 4,592 ICU beds and 19,258 oxygen beds are available for Covid patients in 322 hospitals in the State. The Minister also spoke to the doctors of the hospital.