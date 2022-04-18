BEE extends support to TTD in energy conservation measures

Vijayawada: Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Abhay Bakre, who has been re-appointed as DG for a further period of five years by the Union government, has suggested the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to explore energy efficiency opportunities in the area of electric retrofits of conventional vehicles, electric cooking and energy efficiency measures in hospitals, office buildings associated with TTD.

Abhay Bakre has congratulated the TTD for initiating serious steps towards energy efficiency &

conservation, water conservation/ management which will have major impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Abhay Bakre, in

a communiqué to the Energy secretary B Sreedhar, said Andhra Pradesh is one of the best performing States in the area of energy efficiency.

Referring to TTD, he said "As Mahaprasadam of TTD is world famous, BEE advised TTD to prepare the Prasadam by clean cooking, which is economical and emits zero carbon for which BEE will extend necessary technical support. BEE has directed Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to send proposal of clean cooking with the coordination of TTD."

The BEE Director General has assured full support in making TTD one of the best energy efficient pilgrim destinations in the world.

TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy thanked Union Ministry of Power and BEE chief Abhay Bakre for selecting TTD in Andhra Pradesh along with four other tourist locations in Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir for feasibility study to identify and adopt strategies to achieve net zero energy (NZE) consumption.

The Executive Officer said that around 30 percent of the consumption is being met from solar and wind power generation out of total energy consumption of 68 MU per annum in TTD. The remaining 70 percent of electricity needs of 435 lakh units for TTD and its allied temples around Tirumala Hills are being supplied by APSPDCL.

The TTD EO said that the TTD is spending around Rs 40 crore towards electricity bills and is preparing a road map for energy efficiency programmes and planned to reduce the energy expenditure by Rs 4 to 5 crore in a phased manner by implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency measures including replacement of old high capacity pumps with energy efficient pump sets.

Jawahar Reddy said TTD with support of APSECM has initiated replacement of existing conventional appliances like Tube Lights & Fans with LED tube lights & BLDC fans and conventional pumps of various capacities with Energy Efficient pumps under pilot basis. Tenders were issued for these appliances by APSECM. Also, TTD with support of APSEEDCO is planning to implement Energy Efficiency measures for the remaining 100 pump sets in TTD under ESCO model.