Live
- Trump ahead with 120 electoral votes, Harris at 99
- Man held for selling adulterated chilli powder
- Congress obstructing quota for women in teaching jobs
- Tirupati: Two youth held for attacking schoolgirl
- When is 2024 Prez poll result expected?
- Samsung tops smartphone mkt by value
- Banks told to be liberal in loan disbursement
- India takes big step to host 2036 Olympics
- ‘Entire statute doesn’t need to be struck down’: SC upholds UP Madarsa Act’s validity
- Harris or Trump?
Just In
CM to launch cancer, STEMI screening programme today
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate annual cancer and ST-Segment Elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) screening tests on...
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate annual cancer and ST-Segment Elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) screening tests on November 6, Wednesday.
According to a report from medical and health department, the death rate due to cancer and heart problems is increasing in the state. While 73,000 new cancer cases are being reported in the state every year, 40,000 people are facing death. The state government spent Rs 680 crore for cancer treatment in the last financial year.
As part of the programme, the medical and health staff will conduct screening tests for oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer by visiting door-to-door. They will record the data of the patient in a mobile app and send it to the hospitals concerned for follow-up treatments.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will also launch the STEMI programme to save the people from heart related problems. The programme will be implemented by 238 area hospitals and community health centres and 11 government general hospitals. Under the programme, the medical officers will administer an injection costing Rs 45,000 for free flow of blood to prevent heart attacks in emergency cases and shift the patient to hospital for further treatment.
Minister for health Y Satya Kumar Yadav, medical and health special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu held a meeting with officials over the programme on Tuesday.