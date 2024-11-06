CM to launch cancer, STEMI screening programme today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate annual cancer and ST-Segment Elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) screening tests on November 6, Wednesday.

According to a report from medical and health department, the death rate due to cancer and heart problems is increasing in the state. While 73,000 new cancer cases are being reported in the state every year, 40,000 people are facing death. The state government spent Rs 680 crore for cancer treatment in the last financial year.

As part of the programme, the medical and health staff will conduct screening tests for oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer by visiting door-to-door. They will record the data of the patient in a mobile app and send it to the hospitals concerned for follow-up treatments.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will also launch the STEMI programme to save the people from heart related problems. The programme will be implemented by 238 area hospitals and community health centres and 11 government general hospitals. Under the programme, the medical officers will administer an injection costing Rs 45,000 for free flow of blood to prevent heart attacks in emergency cases and shift the patient to hospital for further treatment.

Minister for health Y Satya Kumar Yadav, medical and health special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu held a meeting with officials over the programme on Tuesday.