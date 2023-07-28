Live
Dhiraj Singh Thakur assumes charge as HC Chief Justice
Vijayawada: Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court today. The swearing-in programme of the High...
Vijayawada: Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court today.
The swearing-in programme of the High Court Chief Justice was held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered oath of office. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and officials were present.
