Dhiraj Singh Thakur assumes charge as HC Chief Justice

Vijayawada: Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court today.

The swearing-in programme of the High Court Chief Justice was held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered oath of office. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and officials were present.

