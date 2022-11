Durga temple to be closed on Nov 8

Vijayawada: Due to Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahanam) on November 8, Sri Durga Malleswara Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri will remain closed for almost one day.

In a press release on Thursday, Temple EO Bramarambha said that the doors of the hill shrine will be closed on Tuesday from 8 am after conducting Arjitha Seva, Suprabatha Seva, Kadga Malarchana, Ganapathi Homam, Navagraha Shanti Homam and Rudra Homam.

The devotees will be allowed to have Goddess darshan on November 9 as usual.