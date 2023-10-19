Ensure supply of nutritious food to anaemic patients says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to have a constant vigil on the functioning of supervisory system in the Anganwadis to achieve the intended results of YSR Sampoorna Poshana.

During a review meeting on the Women and Child Welfare Department held at his camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that strong SOPs should be developed to help the supervisory system function efficiently while focusing on dry ration distribution for ensuing good quality of the items. The Chief Minister told them to take steps to fill vacant posts in the Department. “The Medical and Health Department will take the responsibility of serving medicines to the anaemic patients and those suffering due to malnutrition identified in the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps while the Women and Child Welfare Department will serve them nutritious food,” he said.

Stressing on the need to achieve good results, he said constant vigil is necessary to find out if the anaemic patients are actually consuming the nutritious food being served to them and if they are making any progress. This will help us drive away anaemia completely among the rural population, he said.

These efforts should be supplemented by the steps to identify the children and pregnant women who missed vaccination, he said, adding that priority should be given for vaccinating them with the active involvement of ANMs in the villages.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the children who are underweight should be identified and necessary steps should be taken to bring their weight on par with their age by giving them nutritious food. There is also the necessity of registering the details in the app for extending them necessary support, he said.

The Medical and Health Department should pass on the details to the Women and Child Welfare Department so that the latter would take steps to provide them nutritious food.

“Changes in our lifestyles are resulting in new diseases. Every month, at least one camp should be conducted on creating awareness on such diseases and on the steps needed to overcome them,” he directed the officials. He also suggested that haemoglobin tests should be conducted every month on children, pregnant women and lactating mothers to find out their conditions and take necessary steps.

Women and Child Welfare Minister K V Ushasri Charan, Principal Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Commissioner M Janaki, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, APDDCF MD Ahmed Babu, School Education Commissioner (Infrastructure) K Bhaskar, APSCSC VC and MD Veerapandian, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas and other senior officials were among those present.