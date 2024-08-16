Independence Day: Development of Amaravati govt priority, says Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said the APCRDA will complete the pending works in the state capital Amaravati. He recalled that the Centre has allotted the Rs 15,000 crore funds in the Union Budget 2024-25 for this purpose and the APCRDA has taken steps for the development of Amaravati.

He hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations held at the Police Parade Grounds here on Thursday and received the guard of honour. Speaking on this occasion, he said the government is giving top priority for the development of state capital Amaravati.

He further said that the government will extend the financial assistance of Rs 15,000 under the ‘Ammaku Vandanam’ and recalled that under Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan Vidyarthi Mitra scheme, 99,150 student kits were distributed to the students studying in the government schools.

He remembered that the government has sanctioned Rs 204 crore for renovating the 562 schools under ‘Mana Badi’. He further said Detailed Project Reports were submitted for the construction ROBs at Syamala Nagar, Seethanagar, Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road, Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Nehru Nagar. He said steps were being taken to acquire 47,623 acres of land to lay another track between Nallapadu-Bibi Nagar.

He said Rs 110 crore was sanctioned to the SHGs through the bank linkage. The government has taken steps to render better medical services in the government hospitals and developing infrastructure in the government hospitals.

District collector S Nagalakshmi, SP Satish Kumar, MLAs Galla Madhavi, Md Naseer Ahmed, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, joint collector A Bhargav Teja, officials of various government departments were present.