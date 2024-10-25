Naidu thanks PM for Amaravati rail line

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending a helping hand to the state in its efforts to put development on fast-track by sanctioning a new railway project.

During an online meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ramamohan Naidu and AP PCC chief and MP D Purandeswari, Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said the decision to sanction the new rail line would enhance connectivity between Amaravati and other state capitals like Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The CM said he had discussed the issue of railway connectivity with the PM about 10 days ago. He said he was thankful to the PM for getting Cabinet clearance for the project in such a short time.

He urged the Railway Minister to see that the Rs 2,245 crore project would be completed in a three-year time. He said as part of this railway project, a 25-lakh new tree plantation programme would also be launched to help improve the environment.

Naidu said railway projects worth about Rs 72,000 crore were underway in AP and in November or December the foundation stone for the Visakhapatnam Railway zone building will also be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said along with all this, modernization works on other railway stations in the state were also on. He assured the Centre that the state would release its share of matching grant for the modernization of railway stations in time.