Sajjala accuses TDP of trying to instigate staff for political mileage

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam Party and Left parties are unable to digest the amicable solution arrived at on the employees PRC issue and trying to politicise it by instigating some section of employees and teachers alleged, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy here on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Sajjala said that theirs is an employee-friendly government. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his intention that it will be good if more benefit was provided to employees.

But with the prevailing Covid pandemic and decline in revenues, the State government is able to satisfy the employees as much as possible by making changes in HRA slabs.

Sajjala said the TDP started politicising the issue after peaceful conclusion of the issue following fruitful discussions between the government and employee associations. He said that the TDP was trying to get political mileage by the protests of some section of teachers, Asha workers and outsourced employees.

Coming to contract and outsourced staff, he said the annual expenditure pertaining to salaries of 3.10 lakh employees earlier stood at Rs 1,198 crore and after the YSRCP came to power it has increased to Rs 3,187 crore. Anganwadi workers salary has been increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 11,500. Likewise the salaries of public health workers, sanitary staff, home guards and community health workers have also been hiked.

Sajjala said the State government has spent Rs 6,500 crore towards the salaries of RTC employees after the corporation was merged in the government.

He said the Congress party was also trying to instigate employees. He said the State government has been providing benefit to 30,000 teachers through promotions. Sajjala said the YSRCP government has provided employment to 1.20 lakh people.