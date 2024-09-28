Stop politicking, help flood victims: CPM

Vijayawada:The CPM on Friday appealed to the political parties to stop politicising petty issues and start helping the flood victims who are in dire need of necessities.

CPM State executive member Ch Babu Rao said here that several flood victims were in dire straits as their names were not registered and their bank account numbers were not linked with Aadhaar.

There are a number of complaints and the Chief Minister should take the initiative to set up a mechanism to solve the problems. Babu Rao along with city secretary B Ramana Rao and others went around Ajit Singh Nagar, Vaddera Colony, LBS Nagar and other areas. They also met the bank officials and appealed to them to solve the problems.

Later, addressing the media, Babu Rao said that several thousands of people were running around the banks, ward secretariats and government offices since they did not receive any help. Some people received only Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 25,000 while some people could not find their names in the list of beneficiaries. Some people received the messages stating that their names were registered for the benefit but they did not receive any help.

Some banks were deducting the money from the accounts in the name of loans and penalties.

The state government announced help to the two-wheelers and three-wheelers but not cars. Many poor people are running their cars as taxis and some others as goods vehicles. They too should be helped. The middle class families raise loans to buy cars for them and some farmers have tractors. They too were not given any financial help.