Two day State-level Science Fair from today

All set for organising State-level Science Fair on February 27 and 28 at Andhra Loyola College for the students studying in government schools. As many as 10 projects were selected from each district and a total of 260 science projects will be exhibited in the exhibition. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will inaugurate the science fair at 10 am on Monday.





The organisers have made arrangements to provide food and accommodation to students and staff taking part in the exhibition. State Education department is conducting the science exhibition to bring out the inner talent of the children and encourage them to create innovative projects.





District Science officers, guides, teachers and other staff from all districts will attend the exhibition.





Earlier, district-level science fairs were held across the State and 10 projects from each district were selected for the State exhibition. A total of 15 prizes will be presented to the best projects. Commissioner of School Education Suresh Kumar, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials will attend the inauguration of the science fair. The organisers have arranged stalls, lighting and other amenities for the convenience of students, staff and visitors.



