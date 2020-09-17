Vehicles to be allowed on Vijayawada Kanaka Durga flyover from tomorrow

The decades-long dream of the people of Vijayawada is about to come true. The Kanaka Durga flyover will be available to city dwellers from tomorrow with vehicle will be allowed on the flyover from Friday. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani announced this through Twitter. In fact, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to launch the Kanaka Durga flyover tomorrow. But he is staying at home isolation as he had tested positive for coronavirus, hence flyover inaugural event was postponed in the wake of this. Although the inauguration has been postponed, vehicles will be allowed to enter the Kanaka Durga flyover from tomorrow.

Officials had earlier decided to launch the original Durgagudi flyover on September 4. However, the inaugural function was postponed due to mourning days in the country from August 31 to September 6 following the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee and it was later decided to launch on September 18. However, now that Nitin Gadkari has been infected with coronavirus infection, it has been postponed again.



For decades, Vijayawada residents have been facing traffic jams near the Durga Gudi. With the completion of the Durgagudi flyover, the traffic congestion in Vijayawada is finally over. Locals point out that 50 per cent of traffic congestion in the city is inevitable. On the other hand the TDP and YCP leaders to who are taking credit claiming that the Durgagudi flyover was possible by themselves. According to YSRCP leaders, the construction of the flyover was blown up during Chandrababu's rule. It is said that the Durgagudi flyover was completed within 14 months of coming to power. It is being clarified that this credit goes to CM Jagan.

