Vijayawada: 1,235 poll code complaints received, 1,213 disposed of

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said here on Monday that out of 1,235 complaints received on violation of model code of conduct, 1213 complaints were resolved.

Reviewing the implementation of the model code of conduct with the officials in virtual mode, the Collector said that the complaints against the

code violations were thoroughly inquired and action was taken.

According to him, 66 complaints were received through voter helpline (1950), 818 complaints through National Grievance Services Portal, 17 complaints through WhatsApp, 18 complaints through call centre, 27 complaints through complaints management system (CMS), 26 complaints through CEO emails and 263 complaints through C-Vigil.

After resolving 1213 complaints, the remaining 22 complaints would be solved soon.

Referring to the adverse news in the media, he said that action was taken regarding the 31 news items out of 43 complaints received so far.

He said that out of 44 applications received through EMCORE, 30 applications were resolved.