Vijayawada: 3 held, cash seized

Vijayawada: A team comprising the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force arrested three persons and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 64 lakh from their possession on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Railway DSP G Ratnaraju said that the police on suspicion questioned three persons and later searched their luggage. The police noticed that they were carrying unaccounted cash and seized it.

The three persons are identified as Akula Sai Krishna, Pendam Prasanna Kumar and Ulluri Mahesh Kumar. Akula Sai Krishna had an amount of Rs 60 lakh and the remaining two have cash of Rs 2 lakh each.

The DSP said the three persons were moving in a suspicious manner at the East Booking of the Railway station and would be produced in the court.