Vijayawada: AIR conducting quiz on freedom struggle

Vijayawada: All India Radio is broadcasting various special programmes on freedom fighters and prominent places as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In association with the SRR and CVR Government College, the AIR has been conducting quiz competitions for the last two weeks, said head of news division of All India Radio O Kondala Rao.

The AIR had already broadcast 60 special stories during the morning and afternoon bulletins bringing out the lesser-known freedom fighters and places that played role in the freedom struggle.

The news division of the AIR is also broadcasting various bulletins with interviews and special programmes to bring awareness among the youth regarding the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.