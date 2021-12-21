Vijayawada: Botcha Satyanarayana assures infrastructure facilities in urban areas

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said the government will develop infrastructure facilities in urban areas across the State. He participated in various developmental works in Vijayawada west Assembly constituency limits on

Tuesday.

The Minister inaugurated CC roads constructed with Rs 80 lakh between Misala Rajeswara Rao bridge and Erra Katta in Kedareswara Pet. Later, he inaugurated a park developed at a cost of Rs 35.50 lakh near Erra Katta in Kedareswara Pet. The VMC has arranged a shuttle court, children toys, pathway, seating plaza in the park.

Later, Minister Botcha laid foundation for the construction of reservoir to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore to supply drinking water; laid foundation stone for various development works proposed in 48, 49, 50 and 51 divisions.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, local corporators and officials participated in the inaugurations.