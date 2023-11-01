  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Collector inspects Ambedkar statue works

Collector S Dilli Rao and VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspects works at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Tuesday
x

Collector S Dilli Rao and VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspects works at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Highlights

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao inspected the works of Ambedkar statue along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Tuesday

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao inspected the works of Ambedkar statue along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector instructed the officials concerned to expedite the construction works.

Officials are asked to complete the remaining works of the statue as well as the Smriti Vanam works.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X