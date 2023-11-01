Live
Vijayawada: Collector inspects Ambedkar statue works
NTR district collector S Dilli Rao inspected the works of Ambedkar statue along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Tuesday
Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao inspected the works of Ambedkar statue along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector instructed the officials concerned to expedite the construction works.
Officials are asked to complete the remaining works of the statue as well as the Smriti Vanam works.
