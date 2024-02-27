Vijayawada: Farmers demand Centre not to sign pact with WTO

Vijayawada: Farmers associations have demanded that the Central government should not sign MoU with the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The associations expressed apprehension that the MoU may cause huge loss to the farmers of the country.

The farmers took out a bike rally from the old bus stand to Lenin centre on Monday, demanding that the government withdraw the decision taken to sing the MoU with the WTO.

Former MP Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao flagged off the rally. Later, the farmers associations conducted a meeting at Lenin centre. Farmers’ association leaders Y Kesava Rao, Dadala Subbarao, Harinath, NCH Srinivasa Rao and others said some conditions in the agreement are only beneficial to the multinational companies and cause loss to the farmers of the country.

They said many countries suffered losses due to signing MoU with the WTO. They said the BJP government had already taken many decisions that caused loss to the people, particularly the farmers. They expressed concern that the country will suffer more losses if the Centre signs a MoU with the WTO.