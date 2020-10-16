Vijayawada: After many years of wait, the Kanaka Durga temple flyover is finally ready for the inauguration on Friday. The 2.6-km flyover is constructed at a cost of Rs 467 crore. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the flyover via video conference at 11.30 am.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the inauguration through virtual conference from Tadepalli camp office. Earlier, the inauguration date was postponed as the Union minister was infected by Covid-19. Earlier, the trial run was conducted for 10 days and inspections were conducted three times to test the quality of the bridge. With the inauguration of the bridge, traffic problems in the city, particularly in One Town, Krishna Lanka, Bhavanipuram areas and at Prakasam Barrage will be solved to a large extent. The Central government had sanctioned funds for the construction of the mega flyover which will connect Krishna Lanka with Kummaripalem.

The state government paid compensation for the land acquisition. The works were started in 2015 before Krishna Pushkaralu. However, the works were delayed for administrative and other reasons. Vehicles travelling from Hyderabad to Chennai and vice versa can pass via Durga temple flyover hence forth. Till now, the vehicles travelling between the two cities pass via Ramavarappadu Junction, Vijayawada Bypass in Gunadala, Singh Nagar, flyover near Milk project and Gollapudi.

On Thursday, R&B Minister M Sankar Narayana said the Durga temple flyover is one of the most beautiful and modern bridges built with latest technology. He said the six-lane bridge is the third longest bridge in the country. The minister said the CM will also lay the foundation for the construction of roads and bridges at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore in the State on Friday thru videoconference from Tadepalli camp office.