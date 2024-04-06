Vijayawada: POLYCET entrance test application deadline extended

Vijayawada : Commissioner of Technical Education Department and chairman of Technical Education and Training Council Chadalavada Nagarani said that the application deadline for POLYCET 2024 entrance exam has been extended till April 10.

Although the deadline for application has expired on Friday, as per the requests received from students, their parents and student associations, the deadline for online applications has been extended for five more days without any penalty fee.

The entrance exam will be held on April 27 as usual. The commissioner explained that special training classes are being conducted to the students for the POLYCET 2024. “Comprehensive training being given to students with the aim of increasing polytechnic admissions is getting good response,” she said.

Parents are also being made aware about the employment opportunities that the polytechnic will bring. She said that there is good demand for this training in many parts of the State and as per the request of the students and their parents, the Technical Education Department is making preparations to start another batch from April 8. Nagarani explained that classes will be held in 87 government and 182 private polytechnics in the State till April 24 and the grand pre-final entrance exam will also be held on April 25. Study material will be provided to the students in both languages to help Telugu and English medium students. In the training, mathematics will be taught for two hours, physics for one hour and chemistry for another hour.

The Commissioner said that the students should take advantage of the extended application period and complete the online application. Free help centres are operating in all the government polytechnics to help the students in the application process.