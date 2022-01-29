Vijayawada: PRC steering committee demands payment of old salaries

Vijayawada: The steering committee of PRC Sadhana Samithi which met at Secretariat here on Friday passed resolutions demanding that the government pay old wages. The PRC Sadhana Samithi decided to submit memorandum to drawing and disbursal officers for payment of old wages along with pending DAs from July 1, 2021.

The meeting decided not to attend discussions with the State government until the government pays old salaries and makes public Asutosh Mishra Commitee report. The steering committee decided not to appoint district observers as decided earlier by four JACs. The meeting decided to intensify their agitation. The monitoring committees will coordinate with district chairmen to continue agitation programmes. PRC Sadhana Samithi leaders Bandi Srininivasa Rao, K R Suryanarayana, K Venkatramiireddy and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu participated.

Meanwhile, Treasury Employees' Association president Sobhan Babu wrote a letter to AP Director, Treasuries and Accounts, demanding SRs for verification of fixations to prepare salary bills as per new PRC. He said treasury officers will be made responsible for any lapse and it will be difficult to prepare pay bills verification within two or three days.

The association leader made it clear that it will not be possible to prepare salary bills without submitting SRs. As the employees started writing letters to the treasury department for payment of old salaries, the association leader said it would be difficult to prepare bills without sufficient time.