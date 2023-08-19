Vijayawada: Will not leave anyone who throw slur on me or kin: Lokesh

Vijayawada : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that he was fighting against an ‘autocrat and a dictator’ who was resorting to Goebbels propaganda against him and his family. “When I demand to prove such charges they run away and that is why I came here to knock the doors of the court seeking justice,” he said.

After appearing before the Mangalagiri court on Friday regarding the defamation case he filed against actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali and S Santi Prasad over allegations that he had purchased 14 acre land under Tadikonda mandal on Friday, Lokesh told media persons that the Lokesh is now different from the Lokesh before the padayatra. Making it clear that he will continue to chase those who are levelling baseless allegations against him and his family, he asked whether he should let off those who are resorting to slinging mud at his family.

“I have not approached the court like Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to escape punishment after resorting to large scale corruption but I knocked the court’s doors only to seek justice,” he said. Stating that he can easily visit foreign countries carrying his passport and visa, Lokesh said that if Jagan wants to go abroad he has to seek the permission of the CBI, ED and I-T besides the courts.

The TDP has thoroughly exposed with evidence the corrupt practices of Jagan and how he has minted money through quid pro quo dealings, and thus he was sent behind bars for 16 months, Lokesh said. Pointing out the series of allegations made against him in the past few years, he made it clear that he will not let off anyone now like earlier if baseless allegations are levelled against him or his family members and the TDP leaders.

“Either my grandfather or my father, who as Chief Ministers of the state for 22 long years never touched the public money and never crossed the limits. But Jagan Mohan Reddy when his father was the chief minister, made huge amounts of money taking advantage of his father’s position of power and literally looted the state,” he alleged.

He said that he will continue to chase the Tollywood actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali, till he proves the charges made against him.

“Krishna Murali has made an allegation that I own 14 acre near Kantheru. Though I have served legal notices on him twice he did not accept them and returned the notices and there is no question of leaving him till he proves the charge,” he said.