Just In
YCP govt spent 23,175crore for welfare and development of minorities in state
These celebrations were held in commemoration of Minorities Welfare Day and National Education Day.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Rs.12375 crore spent under DBT scheme and Rs.10 800 crore under non DBT schemes for development and welfare of minorities in the state. He said during the last 53 months the govt spent Rs.23175 crore under various schemes like Amma vodi, ysr Asara, zero Interest loans etc..
He addressed minorities to mark the minorities welfare day and national education day celebrated at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium today. The state government has organised the minorities welfare day and felicitated teachers, lecturers and Muslim poets who have strived for development of Urdu language in the state.
Minorities welfare minister Amzath Basha explained the life history of freedom fighter and the first education minister of India Dr Abul Kalam Azad. National education day is observed on November 11 in the country to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Abul Kalam Azad the freedom fighter and the first education minister.
Amzath Basha praised the CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing five deputy chief ministers in the state.