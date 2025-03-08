A beacon of service & social upliftment

Visakhapatnam: Kuppili Keerti Patnaik is a name synonymous with service and social welfare. As the founder-president of the Sreedevi Vignana Jyothi Parishkar Charitable Trust, she has dedicated herself to the betterment of society, impacting thousands of lives through her selfless initiatives.

Inspired by her father, Dr. Kuppili Trinadha Rao Patnaik, Keerti has been involved in service activities since 2003. Under her leadership, the Trust has been actively working for 22 years, spearheading various community-driven programs. Her tireless efforts have earned her multiple accolades, including the prestigious award from the National Women and Child Welfare Department.

Keerti’s initiatives span diverse areas of social welfare. Some of her notable programs include environmental conservation: A dedicated advocate of Swachh Bharat, Keerti has led plantation drives under the 'Pachadanam Parisubratha' initiative, planting over 25,000 saplings in Visakhapatnam, Army Training Centres, Andhra University campus, and 27 villages across multiple districts.

She has played a crucial role in health awareness campaigns like ‘Kanti Velugu’ and the pulse polio drive, ensuring healthcare reaches the underprivileged. During the pandemic, Keerti provided food, masks, sanitizers, and essential supplies to the sick, migrants, and those without income, extending a helping hand during the toughest times. In a recent initiative, she distributed blankets, meals, water bottles, towels, and clothes to flood victims across twelve districts in Vijayawada.

Through free vocational training programs, Keerti has equipped over 2,500 individuals with skills for economic independence. Funding education for children from economically weaker sections is one of her core missions, ensuring access to learning opportunities for the underprivileged. She provides shelter and assistance to senior citizens, striving to build an orphanage for the elderly in the future.

Keerti’s contributions have been recognized nationally and internationally. She is a recipient of prestigious awards such as the Sevamurti Award (Bhubaneswar), Andhra Legend Award, Abdul Kalam Award, Kasturba Gandhi Award, Conservator of Biodiversity Award, and the State B.C. Award. Further cementing her impact in the field of social service, she was honored with a doctorate by the H.S.C. University, London.

Keerti remains steadfast in her mission to uplift society. “My ambition is to build an orphanage for the elderly and continue to take up service programs catering to diverse communities,” she shares with The Hans India on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

With her unwavering commitment and passion for humanitarian service, Keerti Patnaik continues to inspire and transform lives, proving that true leadership lies in service to others.