Andhra University to host 3-day online training programme

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University will host a three-day online national training programme on 'Disaster risk reduction in resilient infrastructure' from September 30.

AU Vice-Chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy will inaugurate the event organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering in association with National institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), New Delhi, at 11 am. The training programme is coordinated by Prof C N V. Satyanarayana Reddy, AU and Dr. Amir Ali Khan, NIDM.

The programme has expert lectures on measures to be taken by civil engineers to reduce the risk to resilient Infrastructure. On October 2, Dr Neelima Satyam, IIT Indore, will give a lecture to address 'Issues of field monitoring of landslides.' Prof G L Sivakumar Babu, IISc., Bangalore and President, Indian Geotechnical Society, will deliver a talk on "Disaster Risk Analysis."

More than 550 participants have registered for the event from different parts of the country of which 220 are academicians, 125 practicing engineers, 85 research scholars and 120 PG students. The online training programme will be held between 11 am and 1.30 pm.

Participants are from IITs, NITs, University Engineering colleges and other affiliated engineering colleges of various universities of the country. The event is being live streamed on YouTube and can be viewed via YouTube link: https://youtu.be/sKOzsok1Fok.