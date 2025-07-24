Axis Bank marks 10 years of Evolve in Vizag, empowering MSMEs with Innovative Solutions and Sustainable Future

Vizag, July 24, 2025: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, hosted the 10th edition of Evolve, its flagship knowledge-sharing seminar for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), in Vizag. This milestone edition focussed on the theme: “MSMEs: Powering the $10 Trillion Economy – Unlocking Capital for MSMEs” and featured addresses by Mr. Vijay Shetty, President, Commercial Banking Group, Axis Bank; Mr. Prashanth TS, President, Mid Corporate & MEG, Axis Bank; Mr. Brejesh Chahill, EVP, Treasury Market Sales, Axis Bank and Mr. Ashish Shah, EVP, Wholesale Credit - Commercial Banking Group, Axis Bank. During a panel discussion, industry experts—Mr. M Satyanarayana Raju, Chairman and Managing Director of SRK Infra Projects Private Limited; Mr. Ravi Kumar Yellanki, Managing Director of Vaisakhi Bio-Marine Private Limited and Vaisakhi Bio-Resources Private Limited; and Mr. Aman Garg, Group Managing Director of Everest Plywood—discussed important topics such as access to capital, digital transformation, and growth strategies for MSMEs. The event witnessed participation from over 113 entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders.

Through Evolve, Axis Bank provides practical insights and actionable strategies to help MSMEs enhance operational efficiency, embrace technology, and expand their market presence. The initiative goes beyond conventional banking, equipping entrepreneurs with tools to navigate disruptions and scale sustainably. The program aligns with Axis Bank’s broader mission of building a future-ready India through collaboration and innovation.

Addressing the event, Mr. Vijay Shetty, President and Head – Commercial Banking Coverage Group, Axis Bank, said, "Andhra Pradesh is steadily strengthening its role in India’s economic growth, contributing 4.9% to the national GDP. Its diverse industrial landscape and 5% share in exports underscore the state’s growing industrial and global significance. At Axis Bank, we believe empowering these businesses goes beyond capital; it’s about enabling long-term capacity, confidence, and competitiveness. Through Evolve, we are committed to equipping MSMEs with insights, expertise, and valuable connections to help them thrive in an evolving business landscape.”

Over the past decade, Axis Bank has engaged more than 10,000 entrepreneurs across 50+ cities through Evolve, providing them with strategic insights to facilitate growth and adaptability in an ever-changing business landscape. Seeing increasing success and demand for the initiative, Axis Bank is expanding Evolve to 22 cities in its 10th year, offering MSMEs a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, financial experts, and peers. The series fosters a collaborative ecosystem where ideas, success stories, and innovations converge to fuel collective growth.

About Axis Bank

Axis Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture, and Retail Businesses. It has 5,879 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 14,134 ATMs and cash recyclers spread across the country as on 30th June 2025. The Bank’s Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over ~1,825 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th June 2025. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge, Axis Pension Fund and Axis Bank Foundation.