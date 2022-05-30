TDP releases charge-sheet on Jagan's 3-yr 'misrule'

Visakhapatnam: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Monday released a 1,111-point people's charge sheet on the 'three-year betrayal rule' of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State. Atchannaidu asserted that the ruling YSRCP had no moral right to celebrate the completion of three years in power since all sections were suffering and all sectors collapsed under the Jagan misrule.

Releasing charge-sheet at a press conference here, the TDP leader slammed Chief Minister Jagan and his 151 MLAs for taking the State backwards by 30 years with their frauds, atrocities and anarchic policies. The destructive regime began with the demolition of Praja Vedika. The reverse tendering policies have completely destroyed the State as a whole. Atchannaidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy had nothing to boast of during his visit to Davos World Economic Forum.

The Chief Minister had no choice to take false credit for Adani Data Centre that was brought to the State by Nara Lokesh during the Naidu regime. The Greenco power company was also brought into Kurnool during the TDP rule.