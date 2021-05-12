Visakhapatnam: INS Kalinga facilitates 60-bed Covid Care Centre

Visakhapatnam: A 60-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) has been set up at INS Kalinga, Bheemunipatnam, to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients of Bheemunipatnam mandal and adjoining areas.

The facility is dedicated to the people by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Tuesday.

The Commanding Officer INS Kalinga Cmde Neeraj Uday stated that the CCC has adequate facilities to provide better treatment to Covid positive patients.

He said administrative and logistic support, food conservancy services and medical equipment are being provided by the Indian Navy. The Centre will be manned by three doctors and 10 nursing staff provided by the Community Health Centre.

Of the 60 beds here, 14 beds are supported with oxygen supply. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Cmde Neeraj Uday, Commanding Officer INS Kalinga, and the Superintendent of the Community Health Centre Bheemunipatnam in the presence of the Tourism Minister and the District Medical and Health Officer PS Suryanarayana.