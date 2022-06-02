  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Massive fire breaks out in warehouse, 7 sustain burn injuries

Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out at Shravan Shipping Company warehouse located near Pedagantyada to Gangavaram Port road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night.

As per the preliminary information, seven persons were injured and they were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Of the seven, the condition of the four persons were said to be critical.

According to sources, the presence of chemicals in the warehouse is said to be one of the reasons for the massive fire accident. Further details are awaited.

A team of firefighters reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control with much effort.

