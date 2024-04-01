Waltair division sets a new record in scrap disposal

Visakhapatnam: Achieving a zero scrap status and setting an all time high scrap sale for the financial year, Waltair Division registered a new record in scrap disposal.

In a commendable feat, the division recorded Rs 161.53 crore in scrap sales during the current financial year, making a remarkable jump of 71.5 per cent over the previous year’s earnings of Rs 94.42 crore. The achievement surpassed the previous highest revenue of Rs 119.81 crore recorded in 2020-21, showcasing the division’s commitment towards efficient resource management and revenue generation.

A total of 2,817.4 metric tonnes of scrap, including iron, non-ferrous items like scrap sleepers along with released and condemned items were sold off in e-auction mode in the financial year 2023-24. Notably, the scrap sale also includes 80 wagons, 103 coaches, 35 locomotives apart from other released materials.

This significant increase in sales, including 57 wagons, five coaches and 22 locomotives, demonstrates the division’s dedication to optimising resources and maximising revenue through strategic scrap management.

Appreciating the team of material management, civil engineering, mechanical, carriage and wagon, loco sheds, finance and other departments involved in the endeavour, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad emphasised the importance of scrap disposal as a crucial activity. He highlighted that besides generating revenue, scrap disposal contributes to maintaining the working premises clean and tidy, thereby enhancing safety standards.

Waltair Division took a proactive approach to dispose of released and unused materials in a mission mode, resulting in not only revenue generation but also the availability of space for better utilisation purpose. Scrap disposal has been a priority for the division, closely monitored at the highest level to ensure optimal outcomes.