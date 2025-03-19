Adani visits Boinapally Srinivasa Rao’s residence

Karimnagar: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani along with his son Karan Adani participated in a programme held at the residence of Pratima Group chairman Boinapally Srinivasa Rao in Hyderabad recently.

They were welcomed by Pratima Srinivasa Rao, daughters, Dr Harini and Dr. Hassini and Adani and Karan had tea with Srinvasa Rao’s family.

Pratima Group chairman Boinapally Srinivasa Rao bought his own helicopter in December 2022. Special pujas were performed for it at the helipad in Yadagirigutta. Former Maharashtra Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao participated in this puja.