Caste census, a historic benchmark in country: MLA Prakash

Warangal: MLA R Prakash Reddy stated that the caste census survey initiated by the government is setting a benchmark nationwide. On Thursday, Reddy participated in the comprehensive household survey conducted by officials in the village of Peddapuram, Atmakur Mandal, in Hanumakonda district. He mentioned that the government is conducting a door-to-door comprehensive family and caste census with the goal of creating an egalitarian society. “For every 150 households, an enumerator is assigned who will place a sticker on each house and explain the necessary documents for the survey,” he said.

He directed the officials to ensure that the comprehensive family survey in the constituency is conducted systematically and without any negligence. He urged enumerators and officials to inform each family in advance, cooperate with the public, complete the survey, and fulfil the government’s objective.