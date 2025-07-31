Issuance of ration cards is a continuous process: Collector

Khanapur: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said that the government's goal is to provide ration cards to everyone who is eligible.

On Wednesday, at the Sattenapelli Gram Rythu Vedika in Khanapur mandal, the local leaders along with Vedma Bojju Patel handed over new ration cards to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the new ration cards granted by the government have become a boon to the poor. A total of 1,669 new cards have been issued in Khanapur mandal and the names of family members have been included in 2,532 cards. She said that fine rice will be distributed to the beneficiaries from next month. If there are still eligible people left, they can apply and the issuance of ration cards will continue as a continuous process.

It was revealed that a total of 4,201 new cards have been sanctioned in the mandal so far. The Collector said that 1,352 new ration cards have been sanctioned for Dasturabad mandal.

Later, MLA Bojju Patel said that people have faced many difficulties due to the lack of sanction of new cards for the last ten years. He said that schemes like pensions, farmer loan waiver, and Yuva Kiranalu have not been sanctioned to the eligible ones due to the lack of cards. He said that currently the government is successfully implementing schemes like interest-free loans for women, Mahalaxmi free bus, 200 units of free electricity, gas for Rs. 500, and Aarogyasri.