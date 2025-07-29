  • Menu
MP Vamsi Krishna protests against SIR

Mancherial: Congress MP Vamsi Krishna raised his voice in Parliament against the allegedly conspiratorial implementation of SIR (Special Identification Revision) of voter list in Bihar.

He joined Priyanka Gandhi in a protest on Parliament premises in New Delhi, along with other Congress MPs, strongly condemning the SIR process on Monday.

They described the attempt to filter voters based on religion and caste as a “conspiracy to destroy democracy.”

Vamsi warned that this move aims to categorise voters and vowed to fight openly to protect democracy.

Priyanka Gandhi reminded the Central government that its responsibility is not to remove voters—but to listen to their voices.

