Naini Rajender compares KTR with ‘Kill Bill Pandey’

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy has come down heavily on BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, accusing him of making ‘senseless’ comments against him. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Naini found fault with KTR for wrongfully claiming credit for constructing a bridge across Naim Nagar nalah.

KTR who recently spoke to the media alleged that while Congress leaders were claiming credit for the construction of Naim Nagar nalah and other developmental works done by the previous government, the BRS leaders failed to rebut them. Against this backdrop, Naini has thrown a gauntlet to KTR to come down to Naim Nagar bridge on Sunday to prove his claim. “The locals will tell who was behind the construction of Naim Nagar bridge,” Naini said.

Further, he criticised KTR for using provoking language against him. Naini said that KTR and former minister T Harish Rao have been busy resorting to mudslinging against the Congress Government ever since their party lost power. Naini equated KTR with the ‘Kill Bill Pandey’ role of comedian Brahmanandam in Race Gurram movie for doing nothing for the people except peddling lies against the government.

“Scared of losing their farmhouses in Hyderabad, the BRS leaders launched a tirade against the HYDRA,” Naini claimed.