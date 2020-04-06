Wine shop looted in Krishna district amid of lockdown

The robbers have looted a wine shop and stolen liquor bottles. This incident has taken place at Vanukuru under Penamaluru constituency in Krishna district.

It's reported that the thieves entered into the wineshop a window which is at the backside of the shop at the night time. The liquor bottles stolen were estimated worth of nearly Rs 1.50 lakh. On receiving the information, the police registered a case and initiated the investigation based on the CCTV footage.