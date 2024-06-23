1 killed, 7 missing after landslide in China

Live
Changsha: One person was killed, and seven others remain missing as of noon after a landslide in a county in central China's Hunan Province on Sunday, according to the local publicity department.
The landslide happened in Douxi Village, Xinhuang Dong Autonomous County of Huaihua City, and was reported to the county's emergency response centre at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.
It led to the collapse of four houses, reports Xinhua news agency.
Earlier, eight people were reported missing in the aftermath of the landslide.
All other people at the site have been relocated to safe areas, and rescue work is underway.
Rainstorms hit many parts of Hunan from Saturday to Sunday morning, according to the local meteorological authority.
The province issued warnings for rainstorms and flooding on Sunday, predicting that storms will hit northern and central parts of the province in the coming week and disaster risks will be high.
As of Sunday morning, one person was killed, and another was missing due to waterlogging caused by the heavy rain in Wuqiangxi Township, Yuanling County of Huaihua City, said the county's publicity department.
The county has been hit by heavy rain. Heavy downpours or rainstorms hit parts of the Sichuan Basin, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, Henan, Hubei and Heilongjiang this month, leading to extensive damage and deaths caused by floodings.