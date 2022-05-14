13 Palestinians injured in clashes at West Bank refugee camp

Ramallah: At least 13 Palestinians were injured during clashes in the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp.

Jani Joukha, director of Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin, told Xinhua news agency that of the 13 injured, one person is in severe condition who is receiving intensive medical treatment.

"The rest of the casualties were moderately injured," he said, adding that "the Israeli soldiers prevented the medical teams from getting into the refugee camp to evacuate the casualties and provide first aid to them."

Witnesses said that on Friday, Israeli troops stormed the refugee camp and surrounded the home of Mahmoud al-Deb'ei, a Palestinian who is wanted by the Israeli security forces.

They said that the troops called on the wanted Palestinian through loudspeakers to surrender.

After al-Deb'ei refused, the soldiers opened fire at the house, broke into it, and arrested him.

Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

The Israeli media reported that the soldiers pulled out of the refugee camp after arresting al-Deb'ei, while an Israeli soldier was seriously injured and was taken by a helicopter to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

Tension has been flaring in the West Bank after the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin on Wednesday.