Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Bridge in Baltimore city collapses after boat collision
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after a large ship collided with it, and local authorities were trying to rescue at least seven people.
Washington : The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after a large ship collided with it, and local authorities were trying to rescue at least seven people.
According to a video posted on X, a large ship crashed into the bridge and caught fire before sinking, sending several vehicles into the Patapsco river, Xinhua news agency reported.
"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.
The Baltimore Fire Department's communication director Kevin Cartwright said that emergency responders were searching for at least seven people who were believed to be in the water, according to the Associated Press.
Authorities received 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. local time reporting that a ship travelling outbound from Baltimore had struck a pillar on the bridge, causing it to collapse, while several vehicles were on the bridge at the time, Cartwright added.