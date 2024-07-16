Death toll rises to 40 from rainstorms, flash floods in Afghanistan

Live
Just In
The death toll from rainstorms and flooding in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province has risen to 40 and the number of injured has reached 347, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday.
Kabul: The death toll from rainstorms and flooding in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province has risen to 40 and the number of injured has reached 347, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday.
Health workers were dispatched to the affected areas to treat the injured, said Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil, spokesman for the ministry, adding that the casualties of the mishap are expected to rise, Xinhua news agency reported.
The sudden natural disaster took place Monday afternoon and caused heavy fatalities and financial damages in Jalalabad the provincial capital, Sukh Rod District and their neighbouring areas in the province bordering Pakistan.
Similarly, five people were killed as flash floods swept away most parts of eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province on Monday morning.
Heavy rains and flooding have killed more than 400 and rendered thousands homeless since May in the war-ravaged country.