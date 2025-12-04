FBI offers Rs 45L reward for Indian who killed woman, son

New York: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to Rs 45 lakh for information about an Indian national wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of an Indian woman and her six-year-old son, with authorities in New York urging the Government of India to extradite the suspect.

Nazeer Hameed (38) has been charged with the murder of Sasikala Narra (38) and her son Anish Narra inside an apartment in Maple Shade, New Jersey in March 2017.

In February 2025, Hameed was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.