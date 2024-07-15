Live
Flash floods kill five in Afghanistan
At least five people were killed as flash floods swept through most parts of eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province on Monday morning, a local official said.
Asadabad (Afghanistan): At least five people were killed as flash floods swept through most parts of eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province on Monday morning, a local official said.
The floods were triggered by heavy rains in Asadabad city, the provincial capital, and some other districts of the province, Ihsanullah Ihsan, provincial manager for the disaster management authority, told Xinhua news agency
"Four people, including two children and a woman, lost their lives following floods in Asadabad city and another woman died in the province's Asmar district," Ihsan added.
While the exact financial damage caused by the natural disaster are not known yet, Ihsan added that the flash floods washed away dozens of residential houses, hundreds of kilometers of road, bridges, culverts, water canals, water dams, and agriculture lands in the outskirts of the province.
Afghanistan's meteorological department has predicted heavy rains, lightning, storms, as well as flash floods in 22 out of Afghanistan's 34 provinces two days ago.