How Trump’s New Tariff Policy Affects 14 Countries and U.S. Imports

In an announcement of a new round of Trump tariffs 2025, US President Donald Trump released a Trump's tariff list that will face higher tariffs on exports to the United States.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump confirmed that letters had been sent to a number of countries to warn of higher Trump trade policy if new trade agreements are not in place by August 1.

Japan and South Korea were the first to receive the letters. Letters were then sent to 12 other countries including South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Bosnia, Serbia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia.

In a speech at the White House, Trump said he was happy to levy the tariffs “for the most part” but that the US was still open to negotiations with some countries.

The president added that US trade war 2025 has already been done with the United Kingdom, China, and Vietnam and that negotiations with India were going well.

Trump added that the August 1 deadline was flexible and could be moved if negotiations were not completed by then. He had signed an executive order on Monday which delayed the tariff rates until August 1, effectively giving the targeted countries a few weeks to agree deals with Washington.

NEW TARIFF RATES BY COUNTRY

Goods from Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia will face a 25% tariff. South Africa faces a 30% tariff. Laos and Myanmar have been put at a 40% tariff.

There are many countries affected by Trump's tariffs. Indonesia will be faced with a 32% tariff, while Bangladesh is at 35%. Thailand and Cambodia have been marked at 36%. Bosnia and Herzegovina will have a 30% tariff and Serbia 35%.

The tariff rates for Japan and South Korea stand at 25%.

Trump has warned what countries export to US not to retaliate with their own tariffs. He said in the letter that if a country increases its tariffs in response, the US will retaliate by raising its own tariff by the same amount.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said more letters would be sent to other countries in the coming days.