India Rejects Trump's Claims of Committing to Lower Tariffs on US Products

India has denied committing to cutting import duties on US products, just days after President Donald Trump claimed that New Delhi had agreed to "cut their tariffs way down."

Trump, early in his second term, has targeted both allies and rivals, accusing many trading partners of "unfair" practices. He has announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India, which are set to begin next month.

Last week, Trump criticized India's "massive tariffs," saying, "You can't sell anything into India, it is almost restrictive." He also mentioned that India had agreed to reduce tariffs.

However, the Indian government clarified in a parliamentary statement that no commitments had been made regarding the tariffs, according to a report in The Times of India. India's commerce secretary, Sunil Barthwal, explained that both countries were working on a long-term bilateral trade agreement rather than focusing on immediate tariff changes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the White House last month, has a strong relationship with Trump, who has described their bond as "special." PM Modi said the US and India, the world's largest and fifth-largest economies, are working toward a mutually beneficial trade agreement, which will be finalized "very soon."

The US is an important market for India's IT and services sectors, and India has recently made significant purchases of US military hardware. Trump may visit India later this year for a summit of the Quad, a group of four countries: Australia, India, Japan, and the US.