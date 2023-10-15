Live
- Congress plays multiple strokes in 1st list, 27% are OBC candidates
- AAP slams govt over Agniveer Scheme
- Israel prepares for major offensive on Gaza as civilians start fleeing
- Ventilation systems a must for centrally air-conditioned homes and offices
- Vizhinjam Port will emerge as largest private port in Kerala: Karan Adani
- Modi govt using investigating agencies to harass opposition: AAP
- Married woman set afire in Bihar's West Champaran
- Mysuru Street Food: Special Dasara advisory for hygiene
- Of young chefs and ancient south: All spices blazing at WGSHA
- Weekly Market Review- 15-10-2023
Iran Foreign Minister warns Israel of retaliation if Gaza aggression doesn’t stop
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that if Israel decides to enter Gaza then the resistance leaders will turn Israel into a cemetery for occupation soldiers, media reports said.
His comment came after he met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
“Washington has come forward to preserve the statue and puppet of Israel,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.
“If the scope of the war expands, heavy losses will befall America as well.”
Israeli tanks have begun positioning themselves on the border fence with Gaza as the military build-up continues amid relentless bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave, Al Jazeera reported.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced after Israel ordered 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south amid a looming ground offensive.
At least 2,329 Palestinians, including 724 children, killed in Israeli air raids. The number of Israelis killed in Hamas’s military operation stands at 1,300, including 286 soldiers.
The Israeli military says it is striking targets in Lebanon after a missile attack by Hezbollah fighters killed a person in its territory. It comes as Iran warned Israel to cease its “war crimes” against Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.