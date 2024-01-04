My 'working assumption' is elections will be in held in second half of 2024: Rishi Sunak

Live
London: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that it is his "working assumption" that general elections will take place in the second half of 2024, a media report said.
peaking in East Midlands, Sunak was asked if he knew when Britons will head to the polls, Sky News reported.
"My working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year and in the meantime, I've got lots that I want to get on with," Sunak said.
Pressed if he could rule out a May election, he repeated it is his "working assumption" that polls will be held later in the year.
"I want to keep managing the economy well and cut people's taxes. But I also want to keep tackling illegal migration," he said, Sky News reported.
"So, I've got lots to get on with and I'm determined to keep delivering for the British people," he added.
Sunak had previously ruled out elections in January 2025, which would be the latest possible date for the polling day, Sky News reported.