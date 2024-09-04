Live
- UP T20: Rinku Singh bowls Meerut Mavericks to win over Kanpur in rain-interrupted clash
- BJP releases first Haryana list, Haryana CM Saini to contest from Ladwa
- Neglect and Tragedy in Chinnonipalli: A Village Sacrificed for Political Gains
- Tripura Assembly witnesses ruckus over minister’s social media post on Hindus & Hindu idols
- NATO continues to escalate tensions: Russia
- 90th Anniversary of RBI: Nationwide Quiz Competition Announced with Cash Prizes and Certificates"
- BCB President, CE0 meet Emirates board chairman ahead of Women's T20 World Cup
- SC poses tough questions to ED on providing documents to accused for bail
- Government Must Address Issues of Chinnonipalli Flood Victims: BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu
- DC B.M. Santosh Orders Effective Arrangements for Ganesh Visarjan Festivities
Just In
NATO continues to escalate tensions: Russia
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is continuing to militarise the Asia-Pacific, thereby increasing the potential of conflict in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Moscow: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is continuing to militarise the Asia-Pacific, thereby increasing the potential of conflict in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Zakharova also noted that this was the alliance's attempt to dictate its rules.
She said that countries that "have struggled daily to overcome poverty and dependence during the colonial era are now unfortunately burdened by unresolved conflicts," in large part due to the colonizing countries, which have "created time bombs which are ready to go off", Xinhua news agency reported.
Zakharova said that everything must be done to prevent this from happening.