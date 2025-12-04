Pakistan In Limbo As Delay In Asim Munir’s Appointment Sparks Online Mockery

For five days, Pakistan has technically been without a serving army chief or an officially recognised Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). The government has yet to release the appointment notification elevating Field Marshal Asim Munir to the newly created CDF role, triggering a wave of ridicule and memes across social platforms. Many Pakistanis are describing Munir as “retired” or jokingly calling him an “imposter” still posing as army chief, reflecting growing frustration over the leadership deadlock.

The Sharif government was expected to formalise Munir’s elevation on November 29, the same day his initial three-year tenure as army chief ended. The new CDF position, which he was slated to hold alongside his army chief role, would grant him sweeping authority and legal immunity comparable to that of the President, making him arguably the most powerful figure in Pakistan. However, just when the notification was due, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for the UAE and later London, reportedly to meet former PM Nawaz Sharif, adding further intrigue.

Sharif’s choice to return to Lahore instead of Islamabad only intensified speculation about tensions between the government and military leadership.

Through online platform, Pakistanis have turned the delay into a satirical spectacle. Journalists and citizens alike are poking fun at the political-military standoff. One journalist mocked the situation with a tongue-in-cheek post declaring that no notification would be issued “until the notification is notified.” Others criticised the Sharif family for apparent disregard towards Munir, while some users went as far as accusing him of unlawfully acting as army chief.

Commentators also weighed in with deeper analyses. Tech analyst Hussain Nadim suggested that the promise of promotions, immunity and power may have been strategic tactics used to mislead Munir, and predicted several scenarios—one of them being a possible coup. Pakistan, having experienced three coups in its 77-year history, is no stranger to such speculation.

As the political theatre continues, the delay in Munir’s appointment remains a focal point of national debate and digital satire.